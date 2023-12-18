Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, Third Air Force command chief, deliver a holiday message to the Airmen and personnel who encompass Third Air Force, thanking them for their efforts in 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|12.13.2023
|12.22.2023 10:28
|Package
|909021
|231213-F-GM327-1001
|DOD_110059447
|00:01:33
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|1
|1
This work, Third Air Force Holiday Message 2023, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag and SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS
