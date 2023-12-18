Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force Holiday Message 2023

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag and Sgt. Kevin Henderson

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, Third Air Force command chief, deliver a holiday message to the Airmen and personnel who encompass Third Air Force, thanking them for their efforts in 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 10:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 909021
    VIRIN: 231213-F-GM327-1001
    Filename: DOD_110059447
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    holiday
    Ramstein Air Base
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    3 AF
    Third Air Force

