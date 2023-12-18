Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nebraska cavalry comes home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Spc. Jaden Jensen receives a hug from his girlfriend after arriving at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lincoln, Neb., Dec. 7, 2023.

    Families, friends and community leaders welcomed home 91 Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers, including Jensen, of Troop C, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron.

    The Beatrice, Nebraska-based cavalry troop returned from a 10-month overseas deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield. While deployed, the unit conducted route, area and site security for critical theater level assets.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 909008
    VIRIN: 231207-A-NH313-6962
    Filename: DOD_110059317
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska cavalry comes home, by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    hug
    Nebraska
    soldiers
    national guard
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT