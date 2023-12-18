Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Canadian Armed Forces Holiday Messages

    EASTERN AIR DEFENSE SECTOR, ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Video by Charles Marsh 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Many Canadian Armed Forces members have been stationed at military bases and locations across the United States. These members share their holiday messages to family, friends, and peers around the globe. This is one of several video messages from places such as the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome, New York; Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado; Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Beale Space Force Base, California, and more.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 08:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908997
    VIRIN: 231218-F-UN972-1005
    PIN: 202306
    Filename: DOD_110059241
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: EASTERN AIR DEFENSE SECTOR, ROME, NY, US
    Hometown: PEMBROKE, ON, CA

    Holiday Season
    NORAD
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Homeland Defense
    Canadian Armed Forces
    CAF

