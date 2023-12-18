Happy holidays from all of us at Eighth Army! (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese and Pfc. Cayden Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 04:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908977
|VIRIN:
|231222-A-TD268-9440
|Filename:
|DOD_110059097
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eighth Army Holiday Video 2023, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese and PFC Cayden Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT