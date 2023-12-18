Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Holiday Video 2023

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2023

    Video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese and Pfc. Cayden Hall

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Happy holidays from all of us at Eighth Army! (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese and Pfc. Cayden Hall)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 04:12
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Holiday Video 2023, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese and PFC Cayden Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Holiday Message
    ROK
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    Stronger Together

