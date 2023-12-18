Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 24-01 Overall Video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing supported the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 in Hawaii Nov. 1-10. JPMRC is a joint service exercise involving simulated large-scale conflict against a peer adversary in jungle and archipelagic conditions. A pair of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft along with 72 Airmen from the 374th AW supported the exercise along with Airmen from the 19th AW at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas and the 621st Contingency Response Wing from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 17:56
    Category: Package
    Location: HI, US

    joint exercise
    readiness
    374 Airlift Wing
    36 AS
    374 MXS
    JPMRC

