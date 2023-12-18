JPMRC 24-01 Overall Video

Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing supported the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 in Hawaii Nov. 1-10. JPMRC is a joint service exercise involving simulated large-scale conflict against a peer adversary in jungle and archipelagic conditions. A pair of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft along with 72 Airmen from the 374th AW supported the exercise along with Airmen from the 19th AW at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas and the 621st Contingency Response Wing from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 17:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908952
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-PJ020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110058657
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
