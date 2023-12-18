Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy holidays Yuma Proving Ground!

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare wish the entire YPG workforce a safe and happy holiday season, and a great 2024!

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 17:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908937
    VIRIN: 231221-A-IK096-9559
    Filename: DOD_110058598
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

