Happy holidays Yuma Proving Ground!

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare wish the entire YPG workforce a safe and happy holiday season, and a great 2024!
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 17:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908937
|VIRIN:
|231221-A-IK096-9559
|Filename:
|DOD_110058598
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
