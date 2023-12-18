Meet Your Military

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Dylan Glover assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division shares a little bit about himself, why he joined the United States Army and what drives him to stay in. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 13:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 908893
    VIRIN: 231214-A-MW025-4633
    Filename: DOD_110058135
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

