Staff Sgt. Dylan Glover assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division shares a little bit about himself, why he joined the United States Army and what drives him to stay in. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 13:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|908893
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-MW025-4633
|Filename:
|DOD_110058135
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Meet Your Military, by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
