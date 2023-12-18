Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill Air Force Base October 2023 Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings prepare for deployment with the F-35A Lightning II. Presence in the Indo-Pacific region presents a valuable opportunity for our deployed airmen to train alongside joint and bilateral partners. First time deployer Airman First Class Gavin Malich shares how he felt prior to leaving for the Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 15:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908878
    VIRIN: 231116-F-MI196-1001
    Filename: DOD_110058047
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill Air Force Base October 2023 Deployment, by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    388th Fighter Wing
    419th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT