Hill Air Force Base October 2023 Deployment

Airmen from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings prepare for deployment with the F-35A Lightning II. Presence in the Indo-Pacific region presents a valuable opportunity for our deployed airmen to train alongside joint and bilateral partners. First time deployer Airman First Class Gavin Malich shares how he felt prior to leaving for the Pacific.