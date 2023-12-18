Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1/2 STRATMOBEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct a Strategic Mobility Exercise (STRATMOBEX) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 19-20, 2023. The purpose of STRATMOBEX is to train, validate and sustain readiness for upcoming deployments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908850
    VIRIN: 231220-M-TR167-1002
    Filename: DOD_110057796
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/2 STRATMOBEX, by LCpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2d MAR DIV
    1st battalion 2nd marine regiment
    stratmobex

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT