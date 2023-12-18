U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a live fire and maneuver exercise during the Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2023. The MCCRE involves a range of scenarios and challenges that test the unit's ability to plan, coordinate, and execute complex missions, including offensive and defensive operations, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Eric Valerio)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 09:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908815
|VIRIN:
|231213-M-TW073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110057563
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, V3-2 MCCRE Live Fire, by PFC Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT