    V3-2 MCCRE Live Fire

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Pfc. Eric Valerio 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct a live fire and maneuver exercise during the Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2023. The MCCRE involves a range of scenarios and challenges that test the unit's ability to plan, coordinate, and execute complex missions, including offensive and defensive operations, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Eric Valerio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 09:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908815
    VIRIN: 231213-M-TW073-1001
    Filename: DOD_110057563
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

