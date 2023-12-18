Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greetings from Misawa's Command Team

    JAPAN

    12.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa, Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller and Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Matthew Kenkel, deputy commander, and CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg, command chief, offer holiday greetings to Team Misawa at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 21, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 21:00
    Location: JP

    F-16
    Misawa Air Base
    Holiday
    New Year
    35th Fighter Wing

