    Cookie Caper 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 2023 Cookie Caper delivered more than 18,000 cookies to students and single Airmen living in the dorms at the 17th Training Wing.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908761
    VIRIN: 231208-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_110056904
    Length: 00:02:39
    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    This work, Cookie Caper 2023, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holidays
    cookies
    communities

