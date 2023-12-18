Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, 18th Airborne Corps Commanding General, and Netherlands Lt. Col. (Retired) Tim Ruijling discuss Fort Liberty's Sunset Liberty March.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Video by Brian Bird 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, 18th Airborne Corps Commanding General, and Netherlands Lt. Col. (Retired) Tim Ruijling discuss Fort Liberty's Sunset Liberty March and its inspiration, the Sunset March in the Dutch city of Nijmegen. The Sunset Liberty March is part of the Fort Liberty Redesignation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908754
    VIRIN: 231108-A-VP863-7909
    Filename: DOD_110056738
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: NC, US

