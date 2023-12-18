Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, 18th Airborne Corps Commanding General, and Netherlands Lt. Col. (Retired) Tim Ruijling discuss Fort Liberty's Sunset Liberty March and its inspiration, the Sunset March in the Dutch city of Nijmegen. The Sunset Liberty March is part of the Fort Liberty Redesignation.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908754
|VIRIN:
|231108-A-VP863-7909
|Filename:
|DOD_110056738
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, 18th Airborne Corps Commanding General, and Netherlands Lt. Col. (Retired) Tim Ruijling discuss Fort Liberty's Sunset Liberty March. , by Brian Bird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT