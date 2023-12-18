Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seasons Greetings from the 80th

    NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from the 80th Training Command (TASS) Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Patricia Wallace, and the entire command team.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908733
    VIRIN: 231208-A-PZ247-4173
    Filename: DOD_110056564
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VA, US

    Christmas
    Holidays

