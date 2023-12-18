Kirtland Powerlifter Video

This video portrays Senior Airman Bianca Mendoza, 377th Security Forces Group defender, showcasing her powerlifting skills at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 15, 2023. Mendoza holds the New Mexico state powerlifting record and is training to compete on a national level. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
