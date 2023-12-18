Assumption of command, redesignation ceremony mark new legacy for Air Force Medical Service

Brig. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder assumed command of Air Force Medical Agency Bravo during a ceremony on Oct. 16, 2023, at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. The event also served as the redesignation of the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency to the Air Force Medical Agency, or AFMED. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 12:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908715
|VIRIN:
|231016-F-F3011-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110056478
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
