Assumption of command, redesignation ceremony mark new legacy for Air Force Medical Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder assumed command of Air Force Medical Agency Bravo during a ceremony on Oct. 16, 2023, at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. The event also served as the redesignation of the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency to the Air Force Medical Agency, or AFMED. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)