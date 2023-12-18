Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of command, redesignation ceremony mark new legacy for Air Force Medical Service

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Brig. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder assumed command of Air Force Medical Agency Bravo during a ceremony on Oct. 16, 2023, at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. The event also served as the redesignation of the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency to the Air Force Medical Agency, or AFMED. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US

