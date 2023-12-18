The 6th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight and 6th Security Forces Squadron conduct integrated tactical training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 11-14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 11:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908710
|VIRIN:
|231220-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056417
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th CES EOD And 6th SFS Conduct Integrated Training, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
