    6th CES EOD And 6th SFS Conduct Integrated Training

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight and 6th Security Forces Squadron conduct integrated tactical training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 11-14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    TAMPA, FL, US

    6th CES EOD And 6th SFS Conduct Integrated Training, by SrA Joshua Hastings

    Department of Defense
    Air Force
    security forces
    EOD

