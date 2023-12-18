Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    223 NTS Pre-recorded Interview LGen Blaise Frawley

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Blaise Frawley,Lieutenant-General, RCAF, NORAD Deputy Commander, answers questions about the NORAD Tracks Santa program.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 13:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 908709
    VIRIN: 231214-D-NE677-1101
    Filename: DOD_110056416
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: CO, US

    This work, 223 NTS Pre-recorded Interview LGen Blaise Frawley, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NORAD
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    NORAD Tracks Santa

