Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 NTS Pre-recorded interview CSM Corey Fairchild

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    CSM Corey Fairchild, Commandant, North American Aerospace Space Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command answers questions about the NORAD Tracks Santa program

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 13:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 908707
    VIRIN: 231211-D-NE677-1101
    Filename: DOD_110056414
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 NTS Pre-recorded interview CSM Corey Fairchild, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    NORAD Tracks Santa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT