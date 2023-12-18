Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyler Smith, Holiday Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    Holiday greeting aboard USS Carter Hall (LSD 50).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 12:08
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908701
    VIRIN: 231218-N-PW704-7320
    Filename: DOD_110056362
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyler Smith, Holiday Greetings, by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    USS Carter Hall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT