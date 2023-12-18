Cookie Caper 2023

The 2023 Cookie Caper delivered more than 18,000 cookies to students and single Airmen living in the dorms at the 17th Training Wing.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 11:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908698
|VIRIN:
|231201-F-QS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056349
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
