    Coast Guard rescue 2 after vessel sinks 30 miles off Charleston

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists two people from a life raft after their 30-foot fishing vessel sank 30 miles off Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 20, 2023. The helicopter crew safely transported the two men to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908682
    VIRIN: 231220-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110056215
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US

    TAGS

    Search and rescue
    South Carolina
    Charleston
    Air Station Savannah

