Coast Guard rescue 2 after vessel sinks 30 miles off Charleston

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists two people from a life raft after their 30-foot fishing vessel sank 30 miles off Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 20, 2023. The helicopter crew safely transported the two men to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for further medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Savannah)