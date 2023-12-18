Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMONI Holiday Greetings Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUITLAND, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Jennifer Fisher 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, Md. - Rear Admiral Mike Brookes, Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, and his wife Wendy wish the workforce a happy holiday season and encourages seeking help for those who need it. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy video by Jenie Fisher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 10:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908677
    VIRIN: 231212-N-YS690-1001
    Filename: DOD_110056162
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: SUITLAND, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMONI Holiday Greetings Message, by Jennifer Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Greetings
    Intelligence
    ONI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT