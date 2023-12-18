SUITLAND, Md. - Rear Admiral Mike Brookes, Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, and his wife Wendy wish the workforce a happy holiday season and encourages seeking help for those who need it. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy video by Jenie Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 10:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908677
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-YS690-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056162
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|SUITLAND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COMONI Holiday Greetings Message, by Jennifer Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT