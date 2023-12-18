Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    12.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    This B-roll is provided to showcase joint branch medical training on administering blood.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908665
    VIRIN: 231214-A-LX406-9824
    Filename: DOD_110056021
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: JO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Training, by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    blood
    medical training
    medics
    69th Air Defense Artillery
    1-7 ADA
    32d AAMDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT