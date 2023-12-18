Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year in Review: Brown Becomes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, More Affordable Childcare Fees, Trailblazer Leavitt Retires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, we look back on this year's greatest accomplishments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 08:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908662
    VIRIN: 231220-F-JH807-1001
    Filename: DOD_110055952
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year in Review: Brown Becomes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, More Affordable Childcare Fees, Trailblazer Leavitt Retires, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT