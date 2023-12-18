Yeoman 2nd Class Lucas Schaefer, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD4), delivers a holiday seasons greeting to his family and cheers on the University of Michigan as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 15, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 03:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908608
|VIRIN:
|231215-N-VR594-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_110055729
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, YN2 Lucas Schaefer – College Football Playoff Shoutout, by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
