    GM3 Leydi Sanchez Holiday Greeting Spanish

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Eades 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Leydi Sanchez, a native of Freeport, New York, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD4), delivers a holiday seasons greeting in Spanish to her family as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 15, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

    This work, GM3 Leydi Sanchez Holiday Greeting Spanish, by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

