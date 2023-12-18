Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Leydi Sanchez, a native of Freeport, New York, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD4), delivers a holiday seasons greeting in Spanish to her family as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 15, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 02:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908597
|VIRIN:
|231215-N-VR594-1024
|Filename:
|DOD_110055705
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|FREEPORT, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GM3 Leydi Sanchez Holiday Greeting Spanish, by PO1 Kelsey Eades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
