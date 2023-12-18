Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Sam Gest & 1st Lt. Dan Ruland –Military Bowl Shoutout

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Kathryne Gest 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    95th Eng. Co. commander, Capt. Sam Gest, and 95th Eng. Co. executive officer, 1st Lt. Dan Ruland class of 2017 and 2020 Hokies cheer on Virginia Tech ahead of the Military Bowl Game, Virginia Tech v. Tulane on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Category: Greetings
    Sports
    shout-out MilitaryBowl2023
    MilitaryBowl2023

