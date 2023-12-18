95th Eng. Co. commander, Capt. Sam Gest, and 95th Eng. Co. executive officer, 1st Lt. Dan Ruland class of 2017 and 2020 Hokies cheer on Virginia Tech ahead of the Military Bowl Game, Virginia Tech v. Tulane on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 19:33
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908569
|VIRIN:
|231219-D-KJ634-1001
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110055425
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Capt. Sam Gest & 1st Lt. Dan Ruland –Military Bowl Shoutout, by Kathryne Gest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT