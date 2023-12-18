General Raymond G Davis and Billy Gene Devasher recount their experiences at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War that occurred from November 26-December 13, 1950.
Read more about how military medics saved the "Chosin Frozen" at health.mil/chosin.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 17:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908550
|VIRIN:
|231219-O-XH734-5116
|Filename:
|DOD_110055307
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Chosin Few: Recounting the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT