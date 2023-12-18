Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Chosin Few: Recounting the Battle of Chosin Reservoir

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    General Raymond G Davis and Billy Gene Devasher recount their experiences at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War that occurred from November 26-December 13, 1950.

    Read more about how military medics saved the "Chosin Frozen" at health.mil/chosin.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908550
    VIRIN: 231219-O-XH734-5116
    Filename: DOD_110055307
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Chosin Few: Recounting the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Korean War
    Chosin Reservoir
    Gen Davis
    DHA
    Chosin Frozen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT