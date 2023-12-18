Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 South Dakota National Guard Holiday Message

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    2023 holiday message by Maj. Gen. Mark Morrell, South Dakota Adjutant General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey, South Dakota National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:44
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908548
    VIRIN: 231219-Z-SJ722-1001
    Filename: DOD_110055238
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 South Dakota National Guard Holiday Message, by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Holiday

    South Dakota

    Christmas

    TAGS

    South Dakota National Guard
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    South Dakota Air National Guard

