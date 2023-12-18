Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEAC full interview

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley, David Farley and Kevin Schwandt

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visited Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Dec. 6, 2023.

    This is the full interview with Tech. Sgt. Taylor M. Drzazgowski, asking questions of SEAC Troy Black.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 908545
    VIRIN: 231206-F-JH094-8836
    Filename: DOD_110055116
    Length: 00:10:01
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, SEAC full interview, by J.B. Artley, David Farley and Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offutt
    SEAC
    Full interview

