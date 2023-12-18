Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NFL Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Lt. Cmdr. Pete Lang gives a shout-out to family and the New York Giants December 19, 2023, while underway aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 15:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908528
    VIRIN: 231219-G-ZE884-2745
    Filename: DOD_110054991
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFL Shout-out, by SCPO Nick Ameen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York Giants
    NFL2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT