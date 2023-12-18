As part of Offutt Wing Commander’s Driven to Win, United to Fight campaign, we are highlighting NCOs from across the Wing by demonstrating the role they play to ensure the mission gets accomplished. This video features SSgt Casey Hupton from the Offutt contracting squadron
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 16:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|908522
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-FB238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110054959
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Driven To Win, United To Fight - SSgt Hupton, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT