    Naval District Washington AAPIH Wrap Up

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Thank you for following along with our AAPIH video profiles this month.
    To our participants, thank you for sharing your inspiring stories and showcasing the richness of your Asian heritage. NDW is honored to have you as part of our team!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 908473
    VIRIN: 230330-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110054466
    Length: 00:09:43
    Location: DC, US

