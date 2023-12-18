AFLCMC Contracting Annual Awards Ceremony - 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908471" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s director of contracting Charles Braswell recently hosted an Annual Awards ceremony on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio for members of the Contracting Directorate.



“We are here today to recognize some really outstanding individual achievements,” said Braswell. “It was a record-breaking year for Life Cycle Management Center Contracting with $48 billion in obligations this year. Quite a feat, so congratulations to everyone for your accomplishments.”