    AFLCMC Contracting Annual Awards Ceremony - 2023

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s director of contracting Charles Braswell recently hosted an Annual Awards ceremony on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio for members of the Contracting Directorate.

    “We are here today to recognize some really outstanding individual achievements,” said Braswell. “It was a record-breaking year for Life Cycle Management Center Contracting with $48 billion in obligations this year. Quite a feat, so congratulations to everyone for your accomplishments.”

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908471
    VIRIN: 231218-O-OD898-1944
    Filename: DOD_110054439
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US

    AFLCMC
    AFLCMC Contracting Directorate
    Wright-patterson AFB OH.

