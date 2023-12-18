The Navy Art Collection reflects on the history of the United States Marine Corps. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to show historic and impactful moments in U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 11:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|908451
|VIRIN:
|231110-M-IP911-6547
|Filename:
|DOD_110054282
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Art Reflects: The USMC, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
