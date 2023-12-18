Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic 2023 Holiday Message

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Bobbie Camp 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Matthew Case and Command Master Chief Zachary Pryor, with their spouses, Krysten and Juanita, send a holiday message to the Sailors, civilians, and their families in the NMFL region throughout the U.S. East Coast, Europe and the Middle East. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)

