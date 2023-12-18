Naval Medical Forces Atlantic 2023 Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908443" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Matthew Case and Command Master Chief Zachary Pryor, with their spouses, Krysten and Juanita, send a holiday message to the Sailors, civilians, and their families in the NMFL region throughout the U.S. East Coast, Europe and the Middle East. NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)