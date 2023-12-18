Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint-Global Strike Operations Center Mission Video

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by Justin Oakes and Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    The Joint-Global Strike Operations Center was created on August 24, 2018, to focus on bomber on intercontinental ballistic missile operations, nuclear command, control, and communications oversight, and acts as the operational arm of U.S. bomber forces and NC3 assets.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908425
    VIRIN: 231218-F-F3319-9777
    PIN: 233001
    Filename: DOD_110054051
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: US

    This work, Joint-Global Strike Operations Center Mission Video, by Justin Oakes and SSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missile
    ICBM
    Bombers
    J-GSOC
    Joint-Global Strike Operations Center

