Camp Casey United Service Organizations (USO) hosted a live concert featuring War and Treaty at the Warriors Club on Camp Casey, Dongducheon, South Korea, Dec. 14. War and Treaty is a 2-time Grammy-nominated married couple who performed accompanied by a live band. Singer Michael Trotter Jr. is an Army war veteran and him and his wife, Tanya Trotter, travel across the world to perform and show support for service members.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 20:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908381
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-BW769-3352
|Filename:
|DOD_110053520
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Casey USO Hosts The War and Treaty, by PV2 Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT