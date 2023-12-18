Camp Casey USO Hosts The War and Treaty

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Casey United Service Organizations (USO) hosted a live concert featuring War and Treaty at the Warriors Club on Camp Casey, Dongducheon, South Korea, Dec. 14. War and Treaty is a 2-time Grammy-nominated married couple who performed accompanied by a live band. Singer Michael Trotter Jr. is an Army war veteran and him and his wife, Tanya Trotter, travel across the world to perform and show support for service members.