Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Casey USO Hosts The War and Treaty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2023

    Video by Pvt. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Casey United Service Organizations (USO) hosted a live concert featuring War and Treaty at the Warriors Club on Camp Casey, Dongducheon, South Korea, Dec. 14. War and Treaty is a 2-time Grammy-nominated married couple who performed accompanied by a live band. Singer Michael Trotter Jr. is an Army war veteran and him and his wife, Tanya Trotter, travel across the world to perform and show support for service members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 20:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908381
    VIRIN: 231214-A-BW769-3352
    Filename: DOD_110053520
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey USO Hosts The War and Treaty, by PV2 Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT