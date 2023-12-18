Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Kinsel - FOX Sports - Holiday Greetings

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Kinsel, assigned to USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), gives a shoutout to the Dallas Cowboys as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 15, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Boxer (LHD 4), USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome Johnson)
