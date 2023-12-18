Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harpers Ferry –FOX Sports -Holiday Greeting

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

    Sailors assigned to the USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) give a shoutout to the Philadelphia Eagles as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Boxer (LHD 4), USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 22:30
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908372
    VIRIN: 231218-N-VA915-5027
    Filename: DOD_110053436
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

    Sports

