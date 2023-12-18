Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson USAJOBS Recruitment Promotional

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    This video was created to promote Fort Carson civilian recruitment efforts on USAJOBS.

    Run Time: 00:02:59:16

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908320
    VIRIN: 231218-O-UR003-8850
    Filename: DOD_110052658
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson USAJOBS Recruitment Promotional, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Public Affairs
    USAJOBS
    Civilian recruitment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT