    2023 Holiday Message from Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger, Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon, and Fort McCoy employees share what they are thankful for while having some holiday fun.
    Featuring music by United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"
    (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy PAO)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908303
    VIRIN: 231218-A-CV950-6298
    Filename: DOD_110052461
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    US Army Band
    Pershing's Own
    Holiday Video
    Holiday Video 2023

