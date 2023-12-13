NATO in 2023 (Master with subs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In 2023, NATO took major steps to protect our people.

We strengthened our deterrence and defence and agreed new plans. We invested more in defence and we stepped up the protection of undersea infrastructure.

Finland has joined the Alliance, making NATO stronger. And we are ready to welcome Sweden.

We brought Ukraine closer to the Alliance and increased our support. And we deepened cooperation with our partners in the Indo-Pacific region and with the European Union, reaching unprecedented levels of collaboration.

This year, again, we made our Alliance stronger and safer.