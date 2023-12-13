NATO in 2023 (Master with subs)

In 2023, NATO took major steps to protect our people.
We strengthened our deterrence and defence and agreed new plans. We invested more in defence and we stepped up the protection of undersea infrastructure.
Finland has joined the Alliance, making NATO stronger. And we are ready to welcome Sweden.
We brought Ukraine closer to the Alliance and increased our support. And we deepened cooperation with our partners in the Indo-Pacific region and with the European Union, reaching unprecedented levels of collaboration.
This year, again, we made our Alliance stronger and safer.
