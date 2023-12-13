Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to distressed vessels overnight in Tampa Bay area

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Sector St. Petersburg Incident Management crews and pollution responders respond to a sunken vessel, Miss Jordi, diesel spill off Tampa Shrimp Docks, Dec. 17, 2023. The vessel has a maximum capacity of holding 10,000 gallons of fuel. It is reported there were about 2,000 gallons on board. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908172
    VIRIN: 231217-G-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_110051464
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    Oil Spill
    Fuel Spill
    Pinellas County

