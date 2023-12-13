Coast Guard responds to distressed vessels overnight in Tampa Bay area

Sector St. Petersburg Incident Management crews and pollution responders respond to a sunken vessel, Miss Jordi, diesel spill off Tampa Shrimp Docks, Dec. 17, 2023. The vessel has a maximum capacity of holding 10,000 gallons of fuel. It is reported there were about 2,000 gallons on board. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908172
|VIRIN:
|231217-G-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110051464
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
