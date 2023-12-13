Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 24:1: Christmas Parade in Palau

    PALAU

    12.17.2023

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Video package of Sailors deployed on USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), participate in a Christmas Parade in Palau as part of the advance liaison team preparing for the Palau mission stop of Pacific Partnership 24-1, Dec. 17, 2023. Lt. Colin Gallacher plays the part of Santa. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

    Lower Third 00:07: Lt. Colin Gallacher
    Pacific Partnership 24-1, Communications Officer
    Hometown, Mesa, AZ

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 23:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908161
    VIRIN: 231217-N-FB085-1001
    Filename: DOD_110051262
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PW
    Hometown: MESA, AZ, US

