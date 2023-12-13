Pacific Partnership 24:1: Christmas Parade in Palau

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video package of Sailors deployed on USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), participate in a Christmas Parade in Palau as part of the advance liaison team preparing for the Palau mission stop of Pacific Partnership 24-1, Dec. 17, 2023. Lt. Colin Gallacher plays the part of Santa. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)



Lower Third 00:07: Lt. Colin Gallacher

Pacific Partnership 24-1, Communications Officer

Hometown, Mesa, AZ