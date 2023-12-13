U.S. service and family members lay wreaths on headstones at the National Cemetery at Quantico

U.S. service and family members gather for the annual wreath laying ceremony at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Triangle, Virginia, December 16, 2023. The ceremony is conducted by placing wreaths on the headstones to honor the memory and military service of the armed service members buried there. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Sooman-Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2023 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908158
|VIRIN:
|231216-M-SY821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110051017
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TRIANGLE, VA, US
