Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. service and family members lay wreaths on headstones at the National Cemetery at Quantico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Keahi Soomanstanton 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. service and family members gather for the annual wreath laying ceremony at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Triangle, Virginia, December 16, 2023. The ceremony is conducted by placing wreaths on the headstones to honor the memory and military service of the armed service members buried there. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Sooman-Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908158
    VIRIN: 231216-M-SY821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110051017
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. service and family members lay wreaths on headstones at the National Cemetery at Quantico, by LCpl Keahi Soomanstanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wreath laying
    sign
    Headstones
    Marine Corps flag
    National Cemetery at Quantico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT