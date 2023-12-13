U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Collin Romanowski, Holiday Greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Collin Romanowski, a crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris (WPC 1144), shares a holiday greeting while deployed in the Northern Arabian Sea, Dec. 10, 2023. Glen Harris is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isalene K. Ferrell)