Executive Officer CAPT Vernon TaRail, Commanding Officer CAPT Anja Dabelic, and Command Master Chief Nick Noviello want to wish you a Happy Holiday.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 17:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908127
|VIRIN:
|231214-N-XV435-7199
|Filename:
|DOD_110050526
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|GOOSE CREEK, SC, US
|Hometown:
|GOOSE CREEK, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from NHC Charleston, by LCDR Aaron Cagley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT