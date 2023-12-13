U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Nicholas Jabs, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris (WPC 1144), shares a holiday greeting while deployed in the Northern Arabian Sea, Dec. 10, 2023. Glen Harris is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isalene K. Ferrell)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 17:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908123
|VIRIN:
|231210-G-G0100-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110050505
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|BH
|Hometown:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Nicholas Jabs, Holiday Greeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
